‘Just devastated;’ Community members reacts to closure of popular Ohio amusement park

CINCINNATI — Community members are sharing their favorite memories at Coney Island, all while voicing their desire to save Sunlite Pool, our media partners in Cincinnati, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Last week, park management announced that Coney Island, the Sunlite Pool, and Moonlite Gardens would permanently close.

In place of the amusement park, a new music venue will be constructed.

Music & Event Management Inc. wants to turn the former park into a $118 million “state-of-the-art” music venue, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Some community members are signing petitions, while others are planning to protest.

James Na is one of the many people who have started an online petition. His petition has more than 700 signatures, WCPO reported.

“This park was one of the biggest sources of happiness for me and so many others,” James Na said. “There just really isn’t any other place quite like it.”

Another online petition has almost 20,000 signatures, WCPO reported.

Some community members planned to protest the potential demolition of Sunlite Pool.

Victoria Vogelgesang organized the protest for Saturday because she has decades of memories from Sunlite Pool.

“I was just devastated when I heard it was going to be closing,” Vogelgesang said.

James Whitton planned to attend the protest because he is sad to see the amusement park go, WCPO reported.

“I came out here every summer since I was 3 years old and I’m 88 years old now,” Whitton said. “On Sunday afternoon they would have music and all the older people would dance up a storm.”

The sale of Coney Island and possible demolition of Sunlite Pool has been denounced by the Cincinnati Preservation Association, WCPO reported.

“We voice our concern over the disregard for the important history that these sites represent to the community, state, and nation.” — Statement by the Cincinnati Preservation Association

The association and community members hope speaking out and sharing their memories will make a difference.

“If people are more vocal and really speak out about this I think they’ll be able to see that maybe tearing Sunlite Pool down isn’t the best plan,” Na said.

Our media partners WCPO reached out to MEMI earlier this week, but no comment was provided.

