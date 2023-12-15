Popular Ohio amusement park permanently closing after 125 years; posts emotional ‘Thank you’

CINCINNATI — After 125 years of business, an amusement park is shutting down to make way for something new.

Coney Island announced its last day of operations will be Dec. 31, 2023, and a day later, a thank you letter was released.

In part, it reads:

“Thank you, loyal patrons, for your support over the years. We will miss your smiles and enthusiasm. We have been proud to provide a place where so many wonderful memories were created for families. We thank the millions of patrons and employees from Cincinnati and surrounding neighborhoods. You made this a special place for all of us.” — Coney Island Officials

The park will be sold to Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), which is a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

MEMI said in a statement it aims to create “the nation’s best amphitheater.”

Those who purchased a 2024 season pass for Sunlite Pool will be fully refunded, the letter said.

Credit card purchases and payment plans will be credited to the card used to make the purchase.

Those who used cash or gift cards to purchase a season pass will be mailed a check to the address of the pass holder, the letter said.

Those who have unused gift cards are welcome to use them towards in-person admission at the gate for Coney Island’s holiday display through Dec. 31, the letter said.

For those who have questions, email info@coneyislandpark.com.

