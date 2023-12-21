Popular Ohio amusement park closing after 125 years; petition circulating to save unique pool

CINCINNATI — After more than 125 years of business, a popular Ohio amusement park is shutting down.

Coney Island announced Thursday that effective Dec. 31, 2023, it will be “permanently ceasing operations,” our news partners at WCPO reported.

A petition to save the Sunlight Pool at the park has now gained more than 15,000 signatures.

The petition is asking lawmakers to make the pool a historical landmark.

Coney Island first opened in 1886, according to its website.

The park posted a heartfelt thank you letter that reads in part:

“Thank you, loyal patrons, for your support over the years. We will miss your smiles and enthusiasm. We have been proud to provide a place where so many wonderful memories were created for families. We thank the millions of patrons and employees from Cincinnati and surrounding neighborhoods. You made this a special place for all of us.” — Coney Island Officials

The park will be sold to Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), which is a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

MEMI said in a statement it aims to create “the nation’s best amphitheater.”

Those who purchased a 2024 season pass for Sunlite Pool will be fully refunded, the letter read.

Those who have unused gift cards are welcome to use them towards in-person admission at the gate for Coney Island’s holiday display through Dec. 31, the letter said.

For those who have questions, email info@coneyislandpark.com.





