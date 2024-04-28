1 dead, 2 officers injured after officer-involved shooting in Indiana

NEW HAVEN, Indiana — One person is dead and two officers were injured after an officer-involved shooting in Indiana.

The Indiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the New Haven Police Department.

The shooting took place in the 6000 block of Moeller Rd in New Haven Indiana.

On Saturday, April 27 just after 11 p.m., three officers from the New Haven Police Department were dispatched to a domestic battery call, according to a spokesperson for the Indiana State Police.

>> Road construction projects to cause lane closures on multiple State Routes in Logan County

Officers were inside the residence attempting to place the adult male resident in custody when an altercation occurred and two NHPD officers were injured.

The injuries sustained by the officers were consistent with a knife attack. Officers fired at the male suspect, who sustained a lethal gunshot wound and died at the scene.

The two injured NHPD officers were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment.

The names of the officers and the suspect have not been released at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group