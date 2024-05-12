At least 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TWP — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Harrison Township early Sunday morning.

Crews were initially dispatched to the area of North Main Street and Melford Ave around 1:41 a.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The location was later changed to North Main and Wampler Ave.

>> 1 injured after crash in Dayton

Injuries were reported, but no other immediate details were available on the severity or number of injuries, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Multiple medics were requested to respond to the scene, and at least one transport was made to Grandview Hospital.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group