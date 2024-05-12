1 injured after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was injured in a crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Fifth Street in Dayton around 1:02 a.m. on reports of a crash.

>> New chance to see northern lights in Ohio tonight due to rare solar event

Medics were called around 1:10 a.m., and injuries were reported although it is unclear how badly the person was injured or if they have been taken to the hospital.

We are working to learn how badly the person was injured, and if they were taken to the hospital. We will update this story as we get new information.

©2024 Cox Media Group