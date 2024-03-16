Second measles case confirmed in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A second measles case has been identified in Montgomery County.

There are two known locations where there was a measles exposure, according to Public Health- Dayton & Montgomery County.

One location is the 7 p.m. performance of Disney on Ice at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on March 8.

Anyone who attended the show or was in the building up to two hours after the show ended may have been exposed to measles.

The second location is the Sugar Creek Health Center on Wednesday, March 13.

There are multiple offices in this building. Anyone who was in this building from 12:55 – 4 pm may have been exposed to measles.

If you were at either of these locations during the dates and times you are asked to notify your local health department so they can assess your vaccination status, provide information regarding signs and symptoms of measles, and inform you of the next steps to keep you and others protected.

Symptoms of measles can include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash beginning 3-5 days after other symptoms occur

If you think you are exposed Montgomery County residents should call (937)225-5991 or visit www.phdmc.org. Greene County residents should call (937) 805-9122.













