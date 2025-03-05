Mayor responds after Trump mentions Springfield during speech

SPRINGFIELD — City of Springfield Mayor Rob Rue is speaking out after President Donald Trump brought up the city while addressing a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

“Towns like Aurora, Colorado, and Springfield, Ohio, buckled under the weight of the migrant occupation and corruption like no one’s ever seen before,” Trump said. “Beautiful towns, destroyed.”

Rue released a statement in response to Trump’s comment on Wednesday.

He said he isn’t surprised that the city was mentioned during the address, since it was specifically highlighted in an Executive Order about immigration and border control.

“I commend the fact that those who have entered the United States and have caused harm to our citizens are being held accountable,” Rue said.

The Springfield community has experienced a strain on resources, but Rue said most immigrants within the city “are living peacefully.”

Rue said the greatest hardship the city has faced over the past six months is mischaracterization.

“The City of Springfield has not been destroyed; on the contrary, we are seeing economic growth and new housing developments. Community leaders are actively collaborating and making decisions to move the city forward,” he said.

Rue said he hopes the Trump administration takes a “comprehensive look” at immigration policies and makes changes that “genuinely enrich the United States.”

“If the previous administration had taken a closer look at the impact of the influx on communities like ours, we might not be in this situation. However, the same mistake can be made by overcorrecting,” Rue said.

