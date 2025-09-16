Man’s plan to sell home on hold after ‘badly decomposed’ remains discovered inside

DAYTON — The coroner’s office is working to identify the remains found in a vacant home that was up for sale in Dayton.

A couple of prospective buyers found the badly decomposed body during a walk-through of the house on Delphos Avenue last week.

The homeowner told News Center 7’s John Bedell that he had his friend remove the “For Sale” sign from the front yard.

He bought the house at a sheriff’s auction in April and got the deed transferred in June.

In May 2024, the county foreclosed on the previous owner for delinquent taxes.

The current owner said his plans for the home are now on hold and that he hasn’t spoken to the police since the remains were found.

