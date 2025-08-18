Man, woman admit to stealing credit cards from victims attending yoga classes

COLUMBUS — Two people have pleaded guilty to theft after stealing credit cards from yoga studios.

Tevin Gray of Columbus and Amirah White of California admitted to entering several yoga studios, using fake identities to sign up for classes, and stealing credit cards from attendees, according to our news partners at WBNS.

The Grandview Heights Division of Police reported that the pair used the stolen credit cards quickly, resulting in significant financial losses for the victims.

Gray and White were sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay over $6,000 in restitution each.

