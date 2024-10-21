Man who shot, killed teen at Piqua park learns sentence

PIQUA — A man who shot and killed an 18-year-old at a Piqua park has learned his punishment.

News Center 7 previously reported that in September Cory Miller, 21, of Piqua, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder.

He is charged with shooting and killing Deacon Graham, 18, at Fountain Park in Piqua in August 2023. One other person was also injured in this shooting.

