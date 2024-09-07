Man who robbed mail carrier at gunpoint sentenced

DAYTON — A Dayton man who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint has learned his sentence.

20-year-old Marvin Brown Jr. of Dayton assaulted a mail carrier in December 2023, according to court documents.

He and another person drove around a Dayton neighborhood on Dec. 18, 2023, looking for a mail carrier to rob.

Brown approached the victim and pulled out a handgun, demanding the mail carrier’s mailbag.

Brown shot the victim’s postal vehicle at least twice. Then Brown and the other person sped away with the mailbag and its contents.

Brown was federally charged in January of 2024 and pleaded guilty in June 2024.

Brown was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

