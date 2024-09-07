Police investigating after shots fired outside bar in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a bar in Springfield early Saturday morning.

Around 12:17 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 600 block of West Main Street on reports of a shooting.

According to a Springfield Police Sergeant, officers are investigating after an exchange of gunfire outside the Nite Owl Bar.

No one was injured in the exchange. No suspect information was immediately available.

The shots fired incident remains under investigation.

