1 hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 12:41 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 430 block of South Main Street on reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.

Upon arrival crews found a person who had been hit behind the BP Oil Gas station.

The person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

This is a developing story.

