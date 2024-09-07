1 hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 12:41 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 430 block of South Main Street on reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
Upon arrival crews found a person who had been hit behind the BP Oil Gas station.
The person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
This is a developing story.
