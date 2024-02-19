Man walking with 2 assault rifles on highway overpass alarms drivers

DAYTON — Dispatchers got multiple calls from panicked drivers who said they saw a man walking along a busy highway overpass with two assault rifles.
As reported on News Center 7 at 6, a Dayton man is behind bars, charged with inducing panic after allegedly pulling out two assault rifles while walking across a freeway overpass.
“It looked like two assault rifles he was carrying in a bag and he repositioned a couple of them,” a 911 caller tells Dayton police dispatchers.
The man, later identified as Phillip Howard, continued his walk across the bridge of Smithville Road over US-35.
“They’re both slung around his neck and hanging down in front of them,” another 911 caller said.
That information had crews trying to catch up to 53-year-old Howard as quickly as possible.
One caller managed to see him come down the hill past Rally’s and into the backyard of a nearby home.
According to a Dayton police report officers found Howard and grabbed the high-powered weapons he carried.
Howard is facing charges of inducing panic among other drug charges.
Echo Belew is the mother of three young children.
She said in this day and age, and only a day after the Kansas City Super Bowl Parade shooting, she doesn’t want to take chances.
“It can do a lot of damage quickly,” Belew said.
Ohio’s open carry law does allow people with no felony records to carry weapons openly.
News Center 7 is working to learn if Howard was legally allowed to carry those weapons.
