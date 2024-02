KETTERING — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a house in Kettering Monday morning.

Police and medics were called to respond to the crash in the area of Wilmington Pike and East Rahn Road.

Police on scene told News Center 7 that two vehicles were involved in the crash.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

