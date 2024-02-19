1 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into house in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a house in Miamisburg Monday morning.

Police and medics were called to respond to the crash in the 900 block of Blanche Drive, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

According to dispatch records, one person was taken to an area hospital. Details on the extent of their injuries were not immediantly available.

