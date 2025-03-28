Man taken to hospital with stab injuries in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A man was taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Riverside Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 10 p.m., Riverside police and medics were called to a home in the 2500 block of Valley Pike for reports of a stabbing.

TRENDING STORIES:

A man was taken to the hospital with “stab injuries,” according to Sgt. James Vance with Riverside police.

Police said blood inside the home made them believe more than one person was hurt.

Vance described the events that led up to the stabbing as “domestic” in nature but said the victim was not cooperative.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group