Man seriously hurt after being shot by officer, accused of charging at them with knife

DAYTON — A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot by a Dayton police officer Sunday night.

As reported Sunday on News Center 7 at 11:00, Dayton officers responded to the 700 block of N. Broadway Street at 8:11 p.m. for a mental health call.

When officers arrived, they found a man who reportedly had a knife.

A county-wide call for backup, or a Signal 99, was issued after the officers arrived, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

“They encountered the individual who had a knife in their hand,” said Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal. “The officers told the individual to drop the knife. The individual charged the officers as officers backed up. Officers discharged a couple of rounds striking the individual.”

The suspect is at Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This comes just over a month since the last police shooting.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Brian Moody, 16, was shot in the 500 block of Negley Place on June 29 as police were working to break up a “pop-up” party.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will investigate Sunday’s shooting.

The Professional Standards Bureau will also conduct an administrative investigation.

Fletcher reports that Dayton Police will hold a news conference Monday afternoon.

