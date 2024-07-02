‘A good kid;’ Teen killed in officer-involved shooting had no prior record, family lawyer says

DAYTON — We are learning more about a 16-year-old killed in an officer-involved shooting in Dayton.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Negley Place on Saturday night. Police were working to break up a “pop-up” party, News Center 7 previously reported.

Brian Moody’s family lawyers told News Center 7 that he had not been arrested and had no involvement with police before Saturday night’s incident.

A heavily redacted police report obtained by News Center 7 does seem to support that claim. It also indicates that Moody might not be a stranger to weapons.

We will continue updating this story.





