Man sentenced after making bomb threats, writing racist messages on school

DAYTON — A man who admitted to writing racist messages on a school building and making multiple false bomb threats learned his punishment on Tuesday.

Paul Chirco, 63, pleaded guilty to seven counts of swatting, seven counts of inducing panic, and seven counts of making false alarms on Monday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Chirco was sentenced to up to five years of community control sanctions with intensive supervision.

As previously reported by News Center 7, police were made aware of multiple damaging complaints at DECA Prep Academy, including racist graffiti on a back door of the school in June.

School staff members said video cameras showed the same man wearing a hat and polo shirt approaching the school multiple times.

A Dayton officer investigating bomb threat calls at the RTA Bus Hub recognized the man in the video as Chirco, who had been previously arrested for threats.

After positively identifying him, officers met with Chirco at Kettering Health Dayton, where multiple bomb threats had been called in from, according to court documents.

He was wearing the same hat and polo shirt as the man in the video. He was taken into custody.

