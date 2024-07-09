Man accused of writing racist messages on school, making false bomb threats facing more charges

DAYTON — A man who police said graffitied racist messages on a local school and made multiple false bomb threats is facing additional charges.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Paul Chirco was initially charged with inducing panic and making false threats.

Chirco is now facing 21 additional charges including:

Seven counts of swatting

Seven counts of inducing panic

Seven counts of making false alarms

In June officers were made aware of multiple damaging complaints at DECA Prep Academy staff, including racist graffiti on a back door of the school.

School staff members said video cameras showed the same man wearing a hat and polo shirt approaching the school multiple times.

A Dayton officer investigating bomb threat calls at the RTA Bus Hub recognized the man in the video as Chirco who had been previously arrested for threats.

After positively identifying him, officers met with Chirco at Kettering Health Dayton, where multiple bomb threats had been called in from, according to court documents.

He was wearing the same hat and polo shirt as the man in the video. He was taken into custody.

He is currently in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

