Man accused of graffitiing racist messages on local school, making false bomb threats

DAYTON — A man has been charged after police say he graffitied racist messages on a local school and made multiple false bomb threats.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police arrested Paul Chirco for “numerous cases of criminal damaging and calling in false bomb threats”, according to the department on social media.

In June officers were made aware of multiple damaging complaints at DECA Prep Academy staff, including racist graffiti on a back door of the school.

School staff members said video cameras showed the same man wearing a hat and polo shirt approaching the school multiple times.

A Dayton officer investigating bomb threat calls at the RTA Bus Hub recognized the man in the video as Chirco who had been previously arrested for threats.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of making multiple false bomb threats arrested

After positively identifying him, officers met with Chirco at Kettering Health Dayton, where multiple bomb threats had been called in from, according to court documents.

He was wearing the same hat and polo shirt as the man in the video.

Chirco denied any crimes.

In 2022, Chirco was sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of inducing panic and making false alarms.

Chirco’s attorneys filed an appeal but the court kept his original sentence, according to court documents.

He is currently in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail and is facing charges of inducing panic and making false threats.

We will continue to follow this story.









©2024 Cox Media Group