Man accused of making multiple false bomb threats arrested

DAYTON — Police have arrested a man they said has called in multiple false bomb threats.

Dayton police arrested Paul Chirco for “numerous cases of criminal damaging and calling in false bomb threats”, according to the department on social media.

Police said that when these threats were called in officers investigated each one and determined they were unfounded.

Chirco is booked into the Montgomery County Jail on initial charges of swatting, making terroristic threats, and inducing panic.

Police said they are presenting “numerous” felony charges to the prosecutor’s office.

We will continue to follow this story.

