Police officer shot, at least 1 other person hospitalized in Ohio

CLEVELAND — A police officer has been shot in Ohio early Thursday morning.

A Cleveland police officer was shot on the city’s east side, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

Officers have been on the scene since 1 a.m. at the 1500 block of E. 80th Street since around 1 a.m.

It is in the city’s Hough neighborhood, WOIO said.

Cleveland EMS confirms to Cleveland media outlets that at least one other person is hospitalized.

There is no word on the officer’s condition, WKYC TV reports.

A news conference is scheduled for later this morning.

We will update this story.

