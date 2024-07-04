18-year-old Ohio man dies in apparent drowning in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — An 18-year-old Ohio man has died after an apparent drowning Wednesday in North Carolina.

Fire and rescue teams were called to the Gull Street public beach access in North Carolina at 2:51 p.m. on reports of three swimmers in distress, according to a city spokesperson.

Two swimmers returned to shore and a lifeguard assisted one of them. Medics transported both to the hospital.

A Nags Head police officer deployed a drone to help find the third swimmer.

They were successful and medics transported him to the hospital where he later died, the spokesperson said.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

