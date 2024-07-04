Night of fireworks follows rainy afternoon and evening for many to usher in July 4 holiday

Heavy rain that hit the Miami Valley on Wednesday afternoon came through early enough to allow for a night sky full of July 4 holiday fireworks shows across the area.

News Center 7 was in Montgomery and Greene counties, speaking with people about their plans for the holiday weekend that for many will include taking Friday off to make it a five-day weekend.

Centerville kicked off its celebration with the Americana Festival, with Main Street filled with food vendors and live music.

In Fairborn, Head Pastor T.J. McDaniel of Rescue Shop Church was helping his congregants hand out free drinks and clothes.

“We had everything from like, like babies all the way up to like adults,” he said.

The banks of Buck Creek in Clark County was the place to be Wednesday night for the annual Buck Creek Boom, presented by Gabe’s and the National Trail Parks & Recreation District.

People in Dayton came together to celebrate at the Lights in Flight Festival at Kettering Field, just north of downtown Dayton in the McCook Field neighborhood.

“Last year, it was a little bit spoiled with the rain,” said Kyle Gebhart, recreation coordinator, Dayton Department of Recreation.

Nevertheless, the weather is an element Gebhart said is always planned for no matter what.

“We work with Dayton fire and Dayton police for the months leading up to it,” he said. “Our whole goal with recreation is just [to] bring people together and provide them somewhere to be together and enjoy the holidays.”

The celebrations don’t end Wednesday night.

There’s a street fair planned for July 4 as part of the Americana Festival in Centerville.

