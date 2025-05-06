911 equipment down in Preble County, calls being redirected

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County is currently experiencing issues with its 911 Equipment.

The 911 equipment at the Preble County Sheriff’s Office is currently down.

All 911 calls are being directed to the Darke County 911 Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

When calling 911, stay on the line for the call to be answered.

Vendors are working on the equipment and will have it operational as soon as possible, the sheriff’s office said.

