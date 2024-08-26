Man rescued after trying to swim across Ohio River

BOONE COUNTY, KY — A man was rescued after trying to swim across the Ohio River Sunday evening.

Dispatchers received a call just after 6:05 p.m. that a man was attempting to swim across the Ohio River near the suspension bridge, according to a Boone County Water Rescue (BCWR) spokesperson.

The caller lost sight of the man about three-quarters of the way across the river.

BCWR deployed a boat and they rescued the swimmer. He was transferred to Covington Fire’s Zodiac boat for first aid, the spokesperson.

Medics began CPR while returning to shore while the life squad was standing by.

No injuries were reported from the deployment.

The man’s condition is unknown.

