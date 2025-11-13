Man pleads not guilty on 2 charges after a crash that killed a 37-year-old man

KETTERING — A man pleaded not guilty on two charges after he appeared in court Wednesday for the first time following a car accident that killed a 37-year-old man in July.

News Center 7 previously reported that a gray truck crashed into a house on the Fourth of July, and Tadeo Gatewood died on the scene.

Keith Zartman, 52, was driving a white truck, according to the Kettering Police crash report.

Zartman’s truck was seen turning left on a nearby doorbell camera, which had white paint scratched on the driver’s side door.

He was indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident.

After entering Zartman’s plea, his attorney wanted the court to consider, when setting his bond, that they had been in contact with the court throughout the entire process, and that Zartman appeared in court while not being in custody.

Judge Angelina Jackson set Zartman’s bond at $20,000, with electronic monitoring.

Zartman’s wife was also in court and was ready to post his bond.

He was taken into custody momentarily while the bond was processed and posted.

Zartman is set to appear in court again early next month.

