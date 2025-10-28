Driver charged in crash that killed 37-year-old on Fourth of July

KETTERING — A driver has been charged in a crash that killed a 37-year-old on the Fourth of July.

Keith Zartman, 52, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police and medics were called just before 6:50 a.m. to the 4200 block of Marshall Road on reports of a vehicle into a building.

Doorbell camera video from a neighbor shows a gray truck running off the road and smashing into a tree in a yard.

The driver of that truck, 37-year-old Tadeo Gatewood, died on the scene.

After the crash, the doorbell video shows a white truck shortly after turning left. News Center 7 noticed white paint scraped onto the driver’s door of the gray truck.

Zartman was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado, according to a Kettering police crash report.

He is not in custody and is set to be arraigned on Nov. 13.

