Man pleads guilty to child porn charges; faces over a decade in jail

DAYTON — A Dayton man could spend more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Santino Wilson, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to nine counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, 28 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, and two counts of disseminating matter to a juvenile in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to court records.

As part of the plea agreement, 28 counts were dismissed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wilson will be designated a Tier II sex offender and must register his address every 180 days for the next 25 years.

He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on September 24.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



