Man learns prison sentence for deadly shooting near Dayton elementary school

DAYTON — A 19-year-old man learned how long he will be behind bars for his role in a deadly shooting near a Dayton elementary school last year.

William Brown Jr., 19, was sentenced to a total of 18 to 21 years in prison on Thursday, Feb. 13, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. Brown will receive credit for 300 days served in jail.

When released, he will be on parole for an additional two to five years.

Court documents indicate that Brown will have to pay approximately $7,169.63 in restitution.

Brown pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of complicity to commit aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon on Jan. 28, according to court records.

The shooting occurred on Jan. 12, 2024, in a parking lot across the street from Roosevelt Elementary School and the Greater Dayton Recreation Center, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

20-year-old Isaiah Murray was killed in the shooting.

An affidavit and statement of facts indicate that Brown conspired with several people to set up and rob three people.

Murray, who was not listed as one of the targets of the robbery, was shot and killed during the robbery.

Both Roosevelt Elementary School and the Greater Dayton Recreation Center went into lockdown due to the shooting.

The Greater Dayton Recreation Center was also hit by a stray bullet, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Kyree Whitaker, 19, was sentenced in this shooting on Jan. 23.

He will spend 15 years to 19 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of aggravated robbery.

Kyree Whitaker Mugshot Photo contributed by Montgomery County Jail (Montgomery County Jail /Montgomery County Jail)

