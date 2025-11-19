Man leads troopers on I-75 before chase ends in serious crash

BUTLER/WARREN COUNTY — A man led state troopers on Interstate 75 before a chase ended in a serious crash on Saturday.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper was monitoring traffic on Saturday, Nov. 15, near West Chester Township.

The trooper spotted a 2021 Dodge Durango driving at high speeds on I-75 northbound, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The driver has been identified as Derrick Banks.

OSHP said the suspect used all four lanes of I-75 during the chase and both shoulders.

An initial report said that Banks briefly exited the highway in Middletown but got back on I-75. From there, the vehicle exited in Franklin and went into Franklin Community Park on State Route 123.

A trooper conducted a PIT maneuver. After that, the Dodge hit a Middletown police cruiser head-on, OSHP told WCPO.

Banks went west on State Route 123 and South Main Street. He failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a 2006 Honda Odyssey. Banks tried to run from the crash scene, but troopers caught him, according to OSHP.

As previously reported by News Center 7, medics transported the van’s driver to an area hospital with serious injuries.

OSHP said Tuesday that the Honda driver was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. A Honda passenger suffered minor injuries.

An initial investigation showed that the Dodge was stolen from Hamilton County. Troopers told WCPO that they learned someone had “brandished a gun” at law enforcement in Hamilton County.

Online jail records indicated that Banks is in the Warren County Jail.

He has been charged with felonious assault of a police officer, receiving stolen property, and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

OSHP told WCPO that He could face more charges connected to the crash with the Honda.

Area police chase ends in crash, driver seriously injured Photo contributed by Franklin Ohio Division of Police (via Facebook) (Franklin Ohio Division of Police (via Facebook))

