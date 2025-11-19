Police searching for 2 women accused of stealing perfume bottles worth almost $2600

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two suspects?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Beavercreek Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are searching for two women accused of stealing almost $2,600 worth of perfume bottles.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Always look out for each other;’ Neighbor runs into burning home, rescues man after explosion
- Local woman accused of stealing over $22K from Medicaid
- Reopening date announced for restaurant after death of chef, owner
The incident happened on Nov. 3 at Ulta Beauty at the 2700 block of Towne Boulevard
The two suspects allegedly stole 10 fragrance bottles totaling $2,597, according to Beavercreek Police.
The department posted security image photos of each suspect on its Facebook page.
Contact Officer Sollars at (937) 426-1225, extension 158, if you recognize them.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group