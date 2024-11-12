Man arrested after threatening to shoot people in apartment, chase: police

MIAMISBURG — A man was arrested after leading police on a chase through Montgomery County Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m. Miamisburg police were called to Loffer Court for reports of a man who kicked in an apartment door, according to a media release.

The man allegedly made threats to kill a person and shoot people inside.

Multiple people were inside the apartment including young children, according to police.

When officers arrived on the scene, the man ran out the back door.

A couple of hours later, officers spotted the suspect getting into a vehicle nearby and tried to stop him but he refused, police said.

Officers started chasing the suspect throughout Montgomery County.

Huber Heights police were able to deploy stop sticks on I-70 near SR-4, flattening the suspect’s tire.

The suspect eventually got out of his car and surrendered.

Police arrested Dion Furlow who is currently booked into Montgomery County Jail on initial charges of aggravated burglary, felony fleeing and eluding, and having weapons he was not legally allowed to own.

