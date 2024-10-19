Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Hollywood Casino near Cincinnati

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a casino hotel near Cincinnati early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to the Hollywood Casino Hotel in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, which is around 30 miles away from Cincinnati, on reports of a man who was threatening another person with a knife.

TRENDING STORIES:

Three Lawrenceburg Police Department officers arrived at the scene and learned that the man had started firing a gun on the fourth floor of the hotel, according to Indiana State Police.

When officers got to the fourth floor, they found the man, armed with a handgun, in the hallway and commanded him to drop the gun. The man, who has not been identified, then reportedly started shooting and officers fired back, hitting and killing him.

No officers were hurt, but one person did sustain minor injuries when confronted by the suspect with a knife.

The officers involved in the shooting are being placed on administrative leave as part of departmental protocol.

Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



