Man killed in industrial accident at Ohio salt mine

CLEVELAND — One person is dead after an industrial accident at a salt mine in Ohio on Wednesday.

The accident happened at Cargill Salt in Cleveland, according to WKYC in Cleveland.

Cleveland EMS confirmed to WOIO that the person killed was a 58-year-old man.

Cargill provided the following statement about the incident to WOIO:

“We are heartbroken that one of our teammates lost his life today. Following the tragic accident in Cleveland, our primary focus is supporting and caring for his family and colleagues.

The mine was already scheduled to be closed Thursday-Sunday for the Thanksgiving holiday. We do have MHSA (Mine Safety and Health Administration) currently onsite and we are working with them to investigate the accident. Out of respect for our teammate and their loved ones, we will not be sharing further details at this time.”

No further information has been made available at this time.

