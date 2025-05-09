ODOT worker involved in crash twice in 2 months

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) worker was involved in a crash twice in less than two months.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, the latest crash happened Wednesday on Interstate 90 in Cuyahoga County.

Christian Nixon said on social media that his crew was cleaning out the sewers when the driver hit their crash attenuator.

It is a device hooked up to their arrow boards to protect workers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Nixon said they managed to finish their work and got the sewers cleaned.

“We also want you guys to make sure that you’re keeping yourself safe because we’re trying to do our part, and we ask that the motor public do theirs as well.”

Nixon said he was involved in a crash back on March 14.

ODOT Cleveland posted pictures of the crash on its Facebook page.

It shows an orange SUV sustained front-end damage on the driver’s side.

“Please remember to pay attention, move over, and slow down around vehicles with flashing lights,” ODOT Cleveland said. “Our men and women just want to get home safely at the end of the day, and they rely on you, the motoring public, to ensure their safety.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group