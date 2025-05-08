ODOT vehicle involved in crash on major interstate

OHIO — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) vehicle was involved in a crash on a major interstate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened on Interstate 90 on Wednesday as ODOT crews were setting up a work zone, according to a social media post.

It marks the 62nd time that an ODOT crew has been struck in Ohio in 2025.

“Move over, and if you can’t move over, slow down. Lives depend on it,” ODOT wrote on its Facebook page.

TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT Cleveland posted photos on its Facebook page.

It shows an orange SUV sustained front-end damage on the driver’s side.

“Please remember to pay attention, move over, and slow down around vehicles with flashing lights,” ODOT Cleveland said. “Our men and women just want to get home safely at the end of the day, and they rely on you, the motoring public, to ensure their safety.”

ODOT Vehicle crash on I-90 Photo contributed by ODOT Cleveland (via Facebook) (ODOT Cleveland (via Facebook) /ODOT Cleveland (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group