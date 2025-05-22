Man killed, 1 injured after being shot while cleaning gun

HARRISON TWP. — A man is dead, and another is hurt after a shooting at a Montgomery County neighborhood.

As previously reported by News Center 7, deputies responded around 12:06 a.m. to the 2200 block of Martin Avenue in Harrison Township on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found two men shot at a residence, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

Deputies began life-saving measures. Medics transported both victims to a local hospital.

One of the men was pronounced deceased after arriving at the hospital. The second victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and searched the residence.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the males were at the residence cleaning a firearm when it discharged once, striking both individuals with a single projectile,” the spokesperson said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

