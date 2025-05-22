Deputies investigating reports of person shot in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Harrison Township early Thursday morning, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to the 2200 block of Martin Avenue on reports of a person shot around 12:05 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group