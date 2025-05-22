Deputies investigating reports of person shot in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Harrison Township early Thursday morning, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to the 2200 block of Martin Avenue on reports of a person shot around 12:05 a.m.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.
