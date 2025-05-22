1 seriously injured after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Jeffrey Thomas.

The shooting was reported in the 1400 block of Pinecrest Drive around 6:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found one person who had been shot at least once, Thomas said.

Medics took one person to the hospital with critical injuries.

Thomas said detectives will be speaking to people to get more information about what happened here.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

