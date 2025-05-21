U.S. Marshals arrest murder suspect in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — The U.S. Marshals-led Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested a man wanted for murder in Preble County, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Dayton division of the task force found 26-year-old Francisco Vallejo-Arevalo in Camden, Preble County, on Wednesday afternoon.

They arrested him as he was leaving a business in the 7000 block of Main Street with new clothes.

The spokesperson said Vallejo-Arevalo was wanted by the Columbus Police Department for a homicide that occurred on May 18.

Vallejo-Arevalo reportedly left the Columbus area after the homicide.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Vallejo-Arevalo is not a United States citizen and was in Ohio illegally, according to the spokesperson.

Vellejo-Arevalo remains in custody at the Preble County Jail.

“The U.S. Marshals in Southern Ohio and ICE work together daily to locate and apprehend violent fugitives in our community. This arrest is the result of the daily sharing of resources and information with all our task force partners. We will continue to support ICE in their immigration enforcement efforts by locating and arresting those in the country illegally who are wanted for violent crimes,” United States Marshal Michael Black said.

