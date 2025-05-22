Deputies looking for registered sex offender; can you help?

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Do you recognize this man?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Aerie Ellington, a Tier II Sex Offender, according to a social media post.

He is required to register with their officer every 180 days for 25 years.

The department said on its Facebook page that he has failed to do so.

They are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

If you have any information, send the sheriff’s office a direct message or call the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357 (HELP).

