Driver hospitalized after truck hits utility pole during rollover crash

ARCANUM — A woman is recovering after her truck hit a utility pole during a rollover crash in Darke County.
Deputies and medics responded at 12:49 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1700 block of State Route 49 on reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a 51-year-old woman was driving a 2019 Blue Chevrolet truck northbound on State Route 49.
She lost control of her truck and went off the left side of the road, hitting a utility pole.
The spokesperson said that the truck rolled onto its side and came to a rest in a ditch.
Medics transported the driver, Laura Stutz, 51, to Wayne Healthcare with suspected minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
