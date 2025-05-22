Local

Driver hospitalized after truck hits utility pole during rollover crash

By WHIO Staff
ARCANUM — A woman is recovering after her truck hit a utility pole during a rollover crash in Darke County.

Deputies and medics responded at 12:49 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1700 block of State Route 49 on reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 51-year-old woman was driving a 2019 Blue Chevrolet truck northbound on State Route 49.

She lost control of her truck and went off the left side of the road, hitting a utility pole.

The spokesperson said that the truck rolled onto its side and came to a rest in a ditch.

Medics transported the driver, Laura Stutz, 51, to Wayne Healthcare with suspected minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

