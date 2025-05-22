1 critically injured after being shot in Northern Miami Valley

WAPAKONETA — A person suffered critical injuries after a local shooting on Monday.

Wapakoneta Police responded on May 19 to the 600 block of Willipie Street on reports of a shooting, according to Chief Calvin Schneider.

Medics transported a male victim to the an area hospital in critical condition.

“Two males fled the scene in a vehicle, and that vehicle has since been located,” Chief Schneider said. “This investigation is still in the initial stages and we are gathering information at this time.”

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jordan Burns at 419-738-2222 or email him.

