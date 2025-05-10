Man hospitalized after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield late Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 11:45 p.m., Springfield Police officers responding to a separate call reported hearing gunshots in the 300 block of South Burnett Road, according to a Springfield Police Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Responding officers located a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the sergeant.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Details on his current condition were not immediately available.

At this time, no arrest has been made, according to the sergeant.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group