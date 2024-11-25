Man gets 28 minute ‘ominous sounding voicemail’ before 2 killed in shooting

EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio — Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide in northeastern Ohio.

On Nov. 18, authorities were called to a home in the 24000 block of Ridge Road in East Rochester, around 20 miles east of Canton, according to WKBN.

Deputies had received a call requesting a welfare check at the home followed minutes later by a call indicating a teenager had discovered his parents Vanessa Chester and stepfather, Jason Hilaire in the basement of that home dead.

A man called in the welfare check after he’d received a 28-minute “ominous sounding voicemail” from Hilaire and the voicemail was “just a bunch of regrets” and Hilaire “wished his life was going better right now”, WFMJ reported.

In a press release, deputies confirmed the victims had been found with gunshot wounds and it appears to be a murder-suicide.

The couple was also getting a divorce.

Child protective services were on the scene to care for the 16-year-old and his younger sister.

