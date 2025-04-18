Man found guilty of shooting, killing man outside of local bar

DAYTON — A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a man outside a bar last year.

Deniro Barker was found guilty on all counts, including murder, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The deadly shooting happened in March 2024 at Partner’s near Shroyer and Patterson.

The suspect ran away before police showed up.

Aaron Tigner was rushed to the hospital but died.

Police arrested Barker a month later.

In court, Dayton Homicide Detective Angela Woodie told jurors that they painstakingly gathered video and picture evidence along with witness statements.

The detective said all the information led to Barker.

“Discovered he had a car registered to him that happened to be a Silver Audi and that he lived at an address, 517 Windham, that was close in proximity where the shooting occurred,” Woodie said.

Prosecutors showed the jury several videos from nearby businesses that showed what they claim is Barker’s car going back and forth to the bar in the minutes before the deadly shooting.

A sentencing date has not yet been announced.

